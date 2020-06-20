Sections
Domestic help makes off with cheques for ₹2.8 lakh

Was fired from her job after she failed to return the cheque

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have booked a female domestic help for stealing two cheques from her employer’s house in Manimajra.

Hargopal Arora of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, alleged that their help, Kiran, a resident of Manimajra, stole two cheques for Rs 2.8 lakh in all.

After she failed to return the cheques, they terminated her services in May, and filed a complaint at the public window at police headquarters, Sector 9.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 381, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station.



