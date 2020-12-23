Domestic help rapes 5-year-old in Ludhiana, arrested

A 40-year-old domestic help was arrested on Wednesday for raping his employee’s five-year-old daughter.

The accused has been identified as Rajiv, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim’s grandmother stated in her complaint that the incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. She said that she heard her granddaughter scream, but when she went to look for her, she wasn’t with her mother.

They searched the house and found the accused raping the child. The victim’s mother raised the alarm and tired to nab Rajiv, but he managed to escape. The child was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Dakha police registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The accused is a father of four and was working at the victim’s house for the last few years.