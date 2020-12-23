Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Domestic help rapes 5-year-old in Ludhiana, arrested

Domestic help rapes 5-year-old in Ludhiana, arrested

The accused is a father of four

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 40-year-old domestic help was arrested on Wednesday for raping his employee’s five-year-old daughter.

The accused has been identified as Rajiv, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim’s grandmother stated in her complaint that the incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. She said that she heard her granddaughter scream, but when she went to look for her, she wasn’t with her mother.

They searched the house and found the accused raping the child. The victim’s mother raised the alarm and tired to nab Rajiv, but he managed to escape. The child was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Dakha police registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The accused is a father of four and was working at the victim’s house for the last few years.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
by Anonna Dutt
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
by Anvit Srivastava

latest news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
by Anvit Srivastava
UK avoids nomination of Khalistan supporter to the House of Lords
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.