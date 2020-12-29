Sections
Domestic power connections in Haryana to be issued within 30 days

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh, on Tuesday, said that domestic electricity connections will be issued to consumers within a span of 30 days. The power department has issued 7,500 tubewell connections and another 3,500 tubewell connections will be released by February next year, he said.

The minister added that 24-hour uninterrupted power supply is being given to 5,080 villages under the ‘Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon’ scheme.

“About 72% villages have been covered under this scheme. Round-the-clock electricity is being supplied in Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sirsa, Rewari and Fatehabad districts,” he said.

The minister added that electricity line loss has been reduced from 30% to 17% and the department aims at further reducing the losses by another 3-4% in the near future.

