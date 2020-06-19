Don’t go easy on lockdown violators: Punjab health minister

Considering the emerging threat of Covid-19 across the Punjab with 217 new positive cases and nine deaths witnessed on Friday, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu instructed the civil surgeons to speed up the challaning of violators to ensure stringent compliance of guidelines in public places, markets and vegetable markets of urban areas.

The minister directed the civil surgeons to immediately file latest report giving details of containment and micro-containment zones to head quarter for swiftly planning of action plan.

After getting significant inputs from the district, state-level authorities could assess the ground reality of areas to take further concrete decision and to stop the affect the virus in specific areas by mapping and monitoring the prompt activities of RRTs.