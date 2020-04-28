Don’t treat Chandigarh as single unit for Covid-19 restrictions, says Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal

Sections
Areas reporting any case should be placed in the red zone and sealed like Kachi Colony in Dhanas, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 30; areas with no case should be opened up, he said.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bansal said the fact that 20% of those who tested positive in Chandigarh were healthcare workers highlighted the issue of the lack of quality PPEs available with hospitals. (HT FILE)

Former Union minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Tuesday in a statement demanded that Chandigarh should no longer be treated as a single district for Covid-19 restrictions. Instead, he said, the existing subdivisions under SDMs should be considered for the purpose.

Areas reporting any case should be placed in the red zone and dealt with as per the Centre’s guidelines, including sealing like that of Kachi Colony in Dhanas, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 30, etc. On the other hand, areas with no case should be opened up, he said.

Bansal said the fact that 20% of those who tested positive in Chandigarh were healthcare workers highlighted the issue of the lack of quality PPEs available with hospitals. He demanded that the healthcare workers be provided quality certified PPEs first, lauded and honoured later.

He also hit out at the UT administration saying the present system of universal screening in the city was casual and needed to be done more effectively with all-out testing in affected areas.



In the case of factories, Bansal said those with upto seven workers should be permitted to run with three workers; and others with not more than half of the total strength of staff. All commercial establishments should be exempted from payment of water and the minimum electricity charges for the period of lockdown and a month thereafter, he said, adding that the liability to pay excise license fee by restaurants et cetera should begin from the date of reopening after the lockdown.

Bansal said an important aspect being overlooked while distributing ration ration to the needy was that those who are not registered under the National Food Security Act did not even have the right to stand in the queues. They should be catered to under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana or on an ad hoc basis.

