Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Dr Jasbinder Kaur new director-principal of GMCH-32

Dr Jasbinder Kaur new director-principal of GMCH-32

The post was left vacant after the demise of former director-principal Dr BS Chavan on December 4.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has appointed Dr Jasbinder Kaur as director-principal of GMCH, Sector 32.

The post was left vacant after the demise of former director-principal Dr BS Chavan on December 4.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur

Dr Kaur, in-charge, academics-cum-head of department of biochemistry, joined the department as a reader on November 28, 1996, and was promoted as professor and head of department on March 17, 2004. She became the in-charge of academics on March 17, 2018.

Having done her MBBS in 1983, Dr Kaur got a diploma in obstetrics and gynaecology from Nagpur University in 1986 and an MD in biochemistry from MDU, Rohtak, in 1990.

In addition to director-principal, Dr Kaur has also been appointed as director of medical education and research, UT; GRIID and Mental Health Institute.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Dec 10, 2020 22:32 IST
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Dec 10, 2020 22:00 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST

latest news

India, Qatar agree on institutionalising measures to promote, protect workers’ rights
Dec 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Trump announces Israel, Morocco to normalise relations
Dec 10, 2020 22:33 IST
‘Anarchy at its peak in West Bengal’: JP Nadda after attack on his convoy
Dec 10, 2020 22:28 IST
Covid-19 is far more dangerous than any vaccine
Dec 10, 2020 22:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.