Driving licence,vehicle registration through Mohali Sewa Kendras

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Sewa Kendra personnel will also help those who are not technology savvy or do not have internet access to process their documents. (HT File/For representational purposes)

Documents for driving licence and vehicle registration can now be submitted through Sewa Kendras and not to the licensing and registration authorities of the state, Aashika Jain, additional commissioner (general), said here on Monday.

For hassle free services, now applicants will not have to submit files through the document management services (DMS) mode to the licensing and registering authorities. Sewa Kendra personnel will assist those who are not technology savvy or do not have internet access to process their documents.

The Kendras will work at the front end to accept the requisite documents from applicants and submit the scanned copies to the licensing and registering authority in Vahan 4.0 DMS (citizen service) module online.

It’s to be noted that the Kendras will only scan the original documents, after which the licensing and registering authority will verify and approve the record online. Service charge for the facility will be Rs 50.

The printed driving license (DL)/registration certificate (RC) documents will be delivered directly to the applicant via speed post.

