Drug addict tries to end life, doctors at Ludhiana hospital ‘deny’ treatment

High drama was witnessed at the ESI hospital near the Bharat Nagar Chowk here after the wife of a drug addict, who tried to commit suicide, alleged that her husband was not treated at the hospital.

The issue escalated after a patient at the hospital recorded the video and uploaded it on the social media.

The woman, identified as Shalu, a resident of Jain Colony in Haibowal, said her 35-year-old husband was a chronic drug addict and hooked to chitta. She said he attempted to commit suicide on Monday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after a drug peddler, despite taking money, refused to give him the daily dose of drug.

Shalu said she reached the room on time and managed to save him

She said she rushed him to the ESI hospital, but the doctors there refused to treat him. “I took him back home after a wait of two hours,” Shalu added.

Later, the matter was brought to the notice of civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, who said he had sought an explanation from hospital authorities.”