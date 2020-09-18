Sections
Drug peddler accused in 17 cases held with heroin in Sector 45

The accused had procured the contraband from Delhi, police said.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A drug peddler accused in 17 criminal cases and declared a ‘bad character’ by the police, has been arrested with 35g heroin by the operations cell of Chandigarh Police.

The accused, indentified as Sukhbir Singh, alias Rinku, 36, of Sector 45 was produced before a court here on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

As per the police, Sukhbir was nabbed on Thursday at a checkpoint near Dev Samaj College, Sector 45. He was spotted while walking away from the naka by the cops, who later recovered 35 grams of heroin from his possession.

During interrogation, Sukhbir told the police that he had procured the contraband from Delhi. He was on Friday produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him in at Sector 34 police station.

Police said Sukhbir is a school dropout and has total 17 criminal cases, including burglary, theft, gambling and drug pedalling, registered against him at the police stations of sectors 31, 34, 36 and 39. He has also been declared as a ‘bad character’ by the Sector 34police.

