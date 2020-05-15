Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Drug trade: 47 Punjab cops sacked, 17 suspended in 3 yrs’

‘Drug trade: 47 Punjab cops sacked, 17 suspended in 3 yrs’

The STF and district police in Punjab have registered 114 criminal cases against 148 police personnel

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In order to unearth nexus between police department employees and drug trafficking, the special task force (STF) and district police in Punjab have registered 114 criminal cases against 148 police personnel and initiated departmental inquiries against 61 from April 2017 to April 30, 2020.

Stating this, special task force chief-cum-additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Singh Sidhu said 47 police personnel had also been dismissed and another 17 suspended so far. The police also forfeited properties worth Rs 18.46 crore in 37 proposals in 2017, Rs 11.37 crore in 37 proposals in 2018, Rs 37.69 crore in 50 proposals in 2019 and another Rs 1.68 crore in 11 proposals up to March 21, 2020, he added in a statement. Apart from this, 58 cases are pending with competent authority for confirmation of property worth approximately Rs 20.5 crore.

Sidhu said that since the inception of STF in April 2017, law enforcement agencies had recovered 1,376 kilogram heroin, 1,515 kg opium, 1,24,728 kg poppy husk, 6,053 kg ganja and 2,74,33119 pills/capsules besides large amount of drug money. The recovery of 464 Kg of heroin in 2019 was the highest in the last five years, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.