Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Drunk car driver snuffs out 27-year-old woman’s life in Chandigarh

Drunk car driver snuffs out 27-year-old woman’s life in Chandigarh

Victim was waiting at a traffic signal near Panjab University on her scooter that was hit a speeding car.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A drunk car driver claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman waiting at a traffic signal on her Honda Activa near Panjab University, Sector 14, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Geeta, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon. Her husband, Kamal, who was riding the scooter, also sustained injuries.

Police said the couple was waiting for the traffic light to turn green, when a speeding Maruti Swift car hit their scooter from behind.

The impact of the collision tossed the couple in the air and caused severe injuries as they crashed on the road. Kamal and Geeta were rushed to PGIMER, where the latter was declared brought dead.



The car driver, Kuldeep Singh of Sector 15, was nabbed and taken for medical examination that confirmed that he was driving under the influence of liquor.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Kamal’s relative Paan Singh, of Manimajra, Chandigarh.

Kamal said they had come to Sector 25, Chandigarh, to meet Geeta’s parents.

Besides her husband, Geeta leaves behind her seven-year-old daughter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Most samples of honey found adulterated with modified syrup: CSE
Dec 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Dec 02, 2020 23:39 IST
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
Govt holds separate talks with BKU’s Tikait faction
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.