Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / DS Dhesi appointed chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

DS Dhesi appointed chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The former chief secretary resigned as Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman to replace Rajesh Khullar, who heads for a World Bank assignment in the US.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Left) Former Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi replaces Rajesh Khullar (right) as chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

Former Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi was on Monday appointed the chief principal secretary to the chief minister replacing Rajesh Khullar, the incumbent principal secretary to CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Dhesi resigned on Sunday as the chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

His appointment orders are likely to be announced in a day or two, sources said.

Khullar is headed for a World Bank assignment in the United States by the month-end.



Dhesi retired from the service in 2019 after spending four years as chief secretary during Khattar’s first tenure as the chief minister.

The move to appoint a retired IAS officer is on the lines of the appointment of former Punjab IAS officer, Suresh Kumar, as chief principal secretary to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Sources said that Khattar may also appoint another officer as principal secretary to the chief minister who will be junior to Dhesi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 14:24 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 14:47 IST
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:44 IST
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Oct 19, 2020 14:41 IST

latest news

Andy Murray pulls out from Cologne event with pelvic problem
Oct 19, 2020 14:54 IST
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals name replacement for Amit Mishra
Oct 19, 2020 14:54 IST
‘I don’t insult anyone, only expose truth’: Kamal Nath on ‘item’ jibe
Oct 19, 2020 14:49 IST
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Oct 19, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.