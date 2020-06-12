DTF protests against Punjab government for delay in promotion process

The members of Democratic Teachers’ Front staging a protest over delay in the promotion of primary teachers, near the BSNL office in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The members of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) staged a protest against the state government and the district education officers, elementary, over delay in the promotion of primary teachers, near the BSNL office here on Friday.

Following the Covid-19 guidelines, the members marched to the district education office, mini secretariat, and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.

They stated that the officials, instead of focusing on the soundness of the education system in the district, were concerned about the enrolment statistics.

The leaders demanded that the government and the concerned authorities reconsider their priorities under which liquor contracts, shopping malls and other profit centres had been allowed to open but there was ‘skeptical hesitation’ in granting permission for opening of schools.

Daljit Singh, general secretary of the union, slammed the negligent attitude of the government and education officials towards the students who are finding online learning stressful.

“If the aforesaid teacher-student demands are not acted upon immediately, the teachers across the state will be forced to intensify their struggle under the leadership of the union,” he said.

The teachers observed two-minutes of silence for Ramdeep Kaur, a student of Kot Dharmu village, who had allegedly committed suicide because she was unable to continue with her education online owing to her family’s financial condition.

The spokespersons warned the government that if the online education trend continues and schools are not re-opened soon, such emotional gaps and stress among students struggling with severe economic downturn could escalate.

They urged the state government to immediately reverse the hike in medical and higher education fees and provide relief to the students whose families are already facing a financial crisis.

They also said that the process of unlocking schools in a planned manner should be initiated as soon as possible to address the growing gaps and mental stress among students.