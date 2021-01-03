Dues of all park mgmt bodies in Ludhiana to be cleared in a week: Ashu

Punjab cabinet minister and MLA of Ludhiana (west) constituency, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, has assured that pending dues of all 438 park management committees falling under the municipal corporation will be cleared within a week.

Ashu was chairing a meeting with all PMCs of the city at Guru Nanak Bhawan here on Sunday.

He said that there are 870 parks under the Ludhiana civic body, of which 565 are managed by 438 PMCs. He said that it is for the first time that representatives of all PMCs have been brought together under a common platform to share their views, problems and suggestions.

He appreciated their role in increasing the green cover in the city. He said that the social fabric of our society has been strengthened with the formation of PMCs as people from all age groups contribute in managing their respective parks and take pride in doing that.

Ashu added that soon, they will start holding a regular competition in which they will give prizes for the best maintained parks. He also urged councillors to ensure that the remaining 305 parks under MC are also maintained by the PMCs. He said that people’s participation is a must for the overall development of any society.

Ashu assured that all valid suggestions will be implemented within two months and any other feedback can be submitted in writing with the MC commissioner.

While replying to queries related to non clearance of pending dues, Ashu issued strict instructions to the MC officials to ensure that all bills are processed within two weeks and failure to do so will attract strict action.

He also assured that all PMCs will get Rs 2.50 per square metre, and in case of smaller parks, MC is working to fixing a particular amount so that it does not put financial burden on the PMCs.

The cabinet minister also said that phase 2 of the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront project (from Jawaddi Bridge till Dugri Bridge) will be started in the next 15 days and be completed in six months. He assured that outdoor gyms will be installed in almost all parks within a month.

He also stated that his main aim is to increase green cover in the city and his team is looking for vacant spaces in the city where green belts can be developed. He said that several green belts have been developed at those sites that were either garbage dumps or had vegetation.

MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar, Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra, MC commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh among others were present on the occasion.

Green man of Ludhiana honoured:

JS Bilga, who retired as executive engineer of MC’s horticulture wing, was also honoured on the occasion. He is know as the green man of Ludhiana as was instrumental in a massive tree plantation drive in the city in late 90s.

He gave a presentation on how fallen leaves can be converted into compost for use in parks.