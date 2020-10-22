Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dushyant Chautala accuses Punjab CM of cheating farmers by passing farm bills

Dushyant Chautala accuses Punjab CM of cheating farmers by passing farm bills

“I request Punjab chief minister not to cheat farmers. If they’ve to bring a law, then they should’ve brought it for crops produced at large level by farmers, which sell at a lower rate than minimum support price (MSP) in the market,” Chautala told reporters.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:09 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, India - August 27, 2020: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, India on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (HT Photo) (HT file photo)

After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday also accused the Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of cheating farmers of Punjab by passing agriculture bills in the state assembly.

“I request Punjab chief minister not to cheat farmers. If they’ve to bring a law, then they should’ve brought it for crops produced at large level by farmers, which sell at a lower rate than minimum support price (MSP) in the market,” Chautala told reporters.

Yesterday, a war of words began between Kejriwal and Amarinder Singh, after Delhi chief minister responded to a tweet by CMO Punjab in which Punjab chief minister accused both the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal of “double standards”.

Kejriwal and Amarinder Singh took swipes at each other on Twitter over the agriculture bills passed by Punjab assembly with the Delhi CM accusing the Punjab CM of “enacting a drama” and “befooling people”.



Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government as also the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill with the chief minister later leading a delegation to the Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills passed by the assembly.

Also Read: Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh in war of words on Twitter over farm bills passed by Punjab assembly

Punjab is the first state to reject the three farm laws which were enacted after passage of relevant bills in the monsoon session of parliament last month.

The assembly passed three bills “unanimously” to “protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains”.

The House also passed by voice vote an amendment to CrPC for exempting farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres.

The assembly passed Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Oct 22, 2020 18:33 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 19:20 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
Oct 22, 2020 19:31 IST
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Oct 22, 2020 17:09 IST

latest news

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Trucks resume movement after 4 days
Oct 22, 2020 19:19 IST
After roll out of NEP, class 10, 12 board exams should be discontinued: Sisodia to Centre
Oct 22, 2020 19:17 IST
Varun Dhawan calls out false reports: ‘Don’t make up things about my dad’
Oct 22, 2020 19:23 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.