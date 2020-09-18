‘Dust on their face, but they keep cleaning the mirror’: Sidhu lashes out at Govt over farmer bills

Punjab MLA and former state minister of the Punjab cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday expressed his unhappiness with the recently passed farming and agricultural bills.

The cricketer-turned-politician while describing farming as the “soul of Punjab” said that “Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi” will stand alongside the peasants and those protesting against the passage of the bills.

Sidhu wrote on Twitter,”Farming is the soul of Punjab, the wounds of the body can heal but an attack on our spirit, our existence will not be tolerated. The war trumpet says Inqilab Zindabad, Punjab, Punjabiyat and each Punjabi are with the farmers.”

Sidhu accused the government in a separate tweet where he wrote, “Governments keep committing the same mistake, the dust was on its face, but it kept cleaning the mirror.”

The Punjab Congress leader broke his silence on Twitter, to come out in support of the protests against the passage of farm bills, after more than a year. He was not included in the state cabinet after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled the portfolios in June 2019.

The Lower House passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on Thursday.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday while virtually inaugurating a railway bridge in Bihar said that the bills will introduce reforms that are under the best interests of farmers. He also accused ‘detractors’ of misleading the farmers.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Govt over the passage of the farm bill on Thursday. . Farmer organisations protested against the bills earlier and plan to hold another ‘Rail Roko’ rally on September 26 and 27.

Farmers are apprehensive that these new legislations will hurt the minimum support system and government procurement of food crops.