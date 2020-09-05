Sections
Dyeing units in Ludhiana dumping waste in public sewers: Ex-councillor

Complaint lodged with PPCB after he found untreated waste dumped at Shingar cinema disposal point

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Untreated waste flowing into the Shingar cinema disposal point in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Former BJP councillor and ward number 57 councillor Manju Aggarwal’s husband, Inder Aggarwal, submitted a complaint with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) after dyeing units had allegedly dumped untreated waste at Shingar cinema disposal point on Friday evening.

Aggarwal said owners of dyeing units are dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines, which gets into the Buddha Nullah and adds to pollution. Excessive dumping of waste also chokes sewer lines, he said.

“I had witnessed untreated colourful waste from dyeing units at Shingar cinema disposal point earlier also. This waste gets into Buddha Nullah through Dharampura drain. Complaints have been submitted to the MC and PPCB earlier as well, but no solution has been found yet. Now, officials have assured that a survey will be conducted in the area from Monday onwards and action would be taken against violators.”

PPCB environmental engineer RK Goyal said PPCB officials including SDO had visited the site on Friday after receiving the complaint. A survey will be conducted in the area with the MC officials from Monday onwards to find out which dyeing units the waste is being released from. Strict action will be taken against violators, he said.



MLA (Ludhiana east) Sanjay Talwar has also raised the issue for a long time as sewer lines in different wards of his constituency choke after excessive and untreated waste is dumped by owners of dyeing units in MC sewer lines.

