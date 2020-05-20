Dynamics of Indo-Pak relations in focus during webinar at Panjab University

Sections
Updated: May 20, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The webinar was organised by department of defence and national security studies, Panjab University (HT FILE)

The department of defence and national security studies, Panjab University, organised a webinar on the dynamics of Indo-Pak relations, on Tuesday.

The online event, titled “Indo-Pak relations – The way ahead”, was attended by faculty members, serving army forces officers pursuing courses in the department, research scholars and students.

Shalini Chawla, distinguished fellow, Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) said India is now making efforts for diplomatic isolation of Pakistan, by highlighting its policy towards terrorism, at various international forums.

She said these sustained efforts improved India’s position at the international level, which was highlighted when India’s air strikes at Balakot, after the Pulwama terrorist attack, was not condemned by any nation.



She said Pakistan has recently created a new terrorist organisation for Kashmir, The Resistance Front (TRF), that has brought members of various terrorist organisations under its banner, since it has not been banned.

Chawla added that Pakistan has been relying on local Kashmiri terrorists since infiltration of the Line of Control (LoC) has become difficult and the government is using its “Indian Threat” narrative to justify increase in military spending.

“The upcoming US withdrawal from Afghanistan is only going to strengthen Pakistan’s hold on that country through Taliban, which it will later be used against India,” she said.

