E-auction for CH01-CC series, fancy numbers from Oct 29

Bidding will be held between 10am on November 7 to 5pm on November 9.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Owners of only vehicles registered at Chandigarh address can register for the e-auction at “vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will be holding e-auction of the new “CH01-CC” series and fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from October 29 to November 6.

The leftover numbers are from the series “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS”.

Registration of the e-auction will begin at 10am on October 29 and continue till 5pm on November 6.

Bidding will be held between 10am on November 7 to 5pm on November 9.

Owners of only vehicles registered at Chandigarh address can register for the e-auction at “vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy” and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN). This link is also available on UT transport department website – www.chdtransport.gov.in.

