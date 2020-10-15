E-tickets for Navratra pooja at Mansa Devi, prasad home delivered

Entry will be allowed through e-tickets at the Mata Mansa Devi during Navratri. (HT Photo)

With nine days of prayers and fasting or Navratra beginning for Hindus on Saturday, the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board has introduced e-darshan and preferential darshan to maintain social distancing due to Covid-19 while prasad will be delivered across India by post.

During this period devotees will get e-tickets for temple visits from the board’s website www.mansadevi.org.in. Around 11,000 e-tickets will be on offer and free Covid testing will be done at the entrance.

‘Preferential darshan’ has also been introduced this time on a trial basis with a Rs 50 token issued to each devotee for special entry from gate number 2.

Nearly 100 devotees will be allowed in an hour and 1,600 in a day.

As part of another scheme, prasad of dry fruits in 100 gram and 200 gram packets will be distributed through post for Rs 101 and Rs 151, respectively, throughout India. Devotees can also get prasad at the temple for Rs 50 and Rs 100 even as the desi ghee halwa prasad will be distributed free of cost.

Those wishing to stay at the temple can book a room at the dharamshala (guest house) online on furnishing a Covid test report.

Bhandara (meal distribution) has also been allowed so devotees can carry packed food on their way back home.

Scenes from the temple will also be broadcast online through Mansa Devi’s Facebook and Youtube channels

Chandigarh temples gear up for festivities

Meanwhile, Chandigarh temples are also being readied for the festive season. BP Arora, president of the Sector 40 temple and chief of the Hindu Parv Mahasabha, said temples had in the past few months had seen low footfall. “We are expecting crowds only during Asthami. Otherwise things will be manageable,” he said.

The Sector 30 Maa Kali Temple, one of the biggest shrines dedicated to the goddess, will be holding a special pooja with around a 100 women singing bhajans till the afternoon. “After that we will pack a bhandara for the devotees to take home,” said Rakesh Pal Modgil, temple president.

People will have to use hand sanitisers before entering the temple, but Modgil said that since alcohol was inflammable he had asked the priests who light incense sticks to use soap instead.