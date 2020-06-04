Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal

Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal

The action against the farmers came a day after Hindustan Times highlighted how paddy was transplanted before June 15 in violation of the state government’s order.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Karnal administration on Wednesday destroyed the paddy sown in about 40 acres of land in different villages of the district.

The action against the farmers came a day after Hindustan Times highlighted how paddy was transplanted before June 15 in violation of the state government’s order.

A team comprising agriculture and revenue department officials uprooted paddy sown in Mahmudpur, Kunjpura, Khirajpur, Bada Gaon and Bibipur villages.

Karnal agriculture department SDO Sunil Bazad said, “The action was taken after reports poured in from several places about farmers sowing paddy in clear violation of government’s order which banned the preparation of paddy nursery before May 15 and transplantation before June 15.”



He said on the directions of deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav, paddy was destroyed by spraying weedicides. DC Yadav said they would not allow any paddy transplantation before the prescribed date.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases
Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death
Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.