Easing of restrictions in Chandigarh depends on lifting of containment order

Chandigarh was declared a containment zone by the administration after the Central government designated it a red zone on April 15. Curfew orders were imposed here on March 24. (HT Photo)

The Central government on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown from May 4 to May 17 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, easing restrictions according to red, orange and green zones, but how Chandigarh fares depends on whether the administration lifts its containment order of April 18.

The home affairs ministry’s Friday order extending the lockdown said no restrictions will be lifted in the containment zone except for essential and emergency services, but some restrictions will be eased in red zones outside such areas.

“We will be following the Central government directions on relaxations to be introduced. A number of relaxations have been allowed in the red zones outside the containment zone by the latest ministry of home affairs order,” UT adviser Manoj Parida said.

Consequently, the administration is actively considering limiting the containment zone to a few affected pockets rather than the entire city, he added. The administration is also likely to revoke the city-wide curfew and continue with the lockdown.

“The final decision on the extent of containment zone and relaxations will be taken by May 3. Nearly 70% of suggestions from city residents and different stakeholders to the Sinha Committee have advocated relaxations to be introduced and containment zone to be demarcated,” Parida said.

The adviser-appointed committee, led by AK Sinha, has been set up to recommend the post May 3 relaxation plan for the city.

Covid-19 positive cases have also surged sharply from 27 to 88 in the last six days between April 25 and May 1. Administration has so far declared six ‘affected pockets’ in the city. 60% of city’s cases are from two pockets – Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30. Mohali’s Nayagaon and Jawaharpur and Panchkula’s Sector 15 have been declared containment zones even as Chandigarh’s sister cities were designated orange zones. The administrations of Panchkula and Chandigarh are yet to issue orders after the lockdown extension even as Mohali has allowed several relaxations.

WHAT’S ALLOWED, WHAT’S NOT

While Chandigarh remains in red zone, the satellite cities of Mohali and Panchkula have been demarcated as orange zones

RESTRICTIONS WITHIN CONTAINMENT ZONE

No economic activity such as industries and commercial establishments

Even neighbourhood shops can open only during curfew relaxation

No unchecked influx of population

Active search for cases through house-to-house surveillance by special teams

All people must install Aarogya Setu mobile application

RELAXATIONS OUTSIDE CONTAINMENT ZONE

RED ZONE

Movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities

Industrial establishments in urban areas, manufacturing units of essential goods

Construction activities limited to in-situ and renewable energy projects

All standalone, neighborhood shops permitted, without any distinction of essential and non-essential, including liquor vends, but excluding barber shops, spas and saloons

E-commerce activities permitted in respect to essential goods

Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength

ORANGE ZONE

In addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only

Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers

