Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Easing traffic at Samrala Chowk: NHAI looking into Ludhiana traffic police’s suggestions

Easing traffic at Samrala Chowk: NHAI looking into Ludhiana traffic police’s suggestions

Traffic police have suggested building a ramp for vehicles that are going towards Delhi Road

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the traffic police suggested some modifications for National Highway 44 to make it easier to control traffic at Samrala Chowk, a team of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) visited the sites on Wednesday and assessed the situation.

To streamline movement of traffic, police have already removed encroachments on Tajpur Road and Tibba Road cuts along the national highway. According to traffic police, some workshop owners used to repair vehicles on roadsides, which resulted in bottlenecks.

Some shopkeepers had also encroached on the roadsides, which the traffic police have removed.

Traffic police have also suggested a ramp for vehicles that are going towards Delhi Road.

Rahut Kumar, a NHAI official, said they will discuss the issue with higher authorities about the correction.

Sanjay Talwar, Congress MLA from Ludhiana East, wrote to the deputy commissioner about the suggestions on Wednesday. The MLA said that the traffic going towards Delhi Road from Jalandhar Road crosses Samrala Chowk, and the elevated road from Tajpur Road reaches Sherpur Chowk, and in between there is no way to reach the elevated road. A ramp near Moti Nagar will divert the traffic, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee

latest news

Mumbai Police aims to integrate network of 3 lakh CCTV cameras
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Few stocks stand to gain from PLI scheme
by Clifford Alvares and Harsha Jethmalani
Murder accused’s wife assaults witness, booked
by HT Correspondent
HC stay on Mumbai Metro car shed will hit 4 Metro lines
by Tanushree Venkatraman
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.