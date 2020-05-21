Education dept seeks fee details from private schools in Chandigarh

Following reports of city schools charging consolidated fee instead of tuition fee in violation of Chandigarh education department’s orders on collection of fee during the lockdown, the district education officer (DEO), Alka Mehta, has sought details from schools on fees and fund.

The DEO, in a letter to the principals of all 77 unaided recognised schools of Chandigarh, has asked them to give details of annual charges along with monthly charges including tuition fee and transportation charges via email within a day.

The DEO has further asked the schools to certify that they were charging only tuition fee in compliance of the department’s orders, and collecting no other charges.

This comes a day after media reports that just a day after city schools were allowed to collect the tuition fees monthly, most of them had already violated the order by asking for additional fees like annual fee, hobby fee, and caution fee, calling it consolidated fee instead of tuition fee.

A parent had also filed a complaint against a Sector 44-based school with the fee regulation body of Chandigarh alleging that the school was charging exorbitant fee while indulging in profiteering and commercialisation of education. The parent had also alleged that the school had increased fees by over 10% in this academic session.

“The term tuition fee is vague. It is surprising that the schools have been given the liberty to declare how much proportion of the consolidated fee is tuition fee, while they are claiming that the full amount is tuition fee alone,” said Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh Parents’ Association.

The schools have also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging UT’s order, claiming that the administration had no jurisdiction to pass such an order and that under the law, there is a provision of a fee regulatory authority. The hearing is scheduled for Friday.

President of Independent Schools’ Association HS Mamik said, “The details sought by the DEO are beyond her jurisdiction. The case is subjudice in the high court.”

PUBLIC DEALING FOR DSE OFFICE

Meanwhile, the education department has initiated the process of online confirmation for the public for an appointment with the director school education (DSE) and director higher education. The appointment has to be sought minimum two days in advance. The visitors can book an appointment by filling up the form on the department website www.chdeducation.gov.in. The visitors are expected to reach the office as per the time allocated to them so that social distancing is maintained.