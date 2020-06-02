Sections
Effect of Covid-19 on teaching, learning in focus during webinar at Panjab University

The online event, titled "Social distancing and intellectual proximity: What teachers and students need to unlearn and relearn", was conducted by Sandeep Goyal, an advertising and media veteran based in Mumbai, who is an alumnus of PU and Havard Business School

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 300 participants joined the webinar. (HT FILE)

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) organised a webinar on social distancing and intellectual proximity, on Tuesday.

The online event, titled “Social distancing and intellectual proximity: What teachers and students need to unlearn and relearn”, was conducted by Sandeep Goyal, an advertising and media veteran based in Mumbai, who is an alumnus of PU and Havard Business School.

Goyal spoke about discomforts being faced by teachers and students in higher education in the Indian context. He said they both need to develop their “copability” to deal with the changed situation.

“While teachers need to enhance their accessibility to students through social media and existing online platforms, students also need to make use of online study material to keep moving on,” Goyal said.



As many as 300 participants joined the webinar. Goyal gave them several tips on getting equipped with the ‘new normal’ and using this situation as an opportunity.

