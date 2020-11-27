Eight Chandigarh Press Club staffers test Covid +ve in 3 days

Six employees of Chandigarh Press Club were among 116 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the UT on Tuesday. Meanwhile, four people succumbed, taking the toll to 270.

The number of cases also breached the 17,000 mark. Of 17,051 cases so far, 1,169 remain active.

The club employees were tested after two were found positive in the past two days. Elections of the club are scheduled on November 29.

“A few employees worked in the club’s kitchen department as well. As a precautionary step, the club has been closed for the next 48 hours and sanitisation has been carried out. So far there is no change in the election schedule,” said Sanjiv Shukla, returning officer.

Meanwhile, three men, aged 69, 80, 85, from Manimajra, Sector 40 and 37, respectively, died while undergoing treatment and a 61-year-old man from Sector 15 was found positive after his death. Also, with 80 patients being discharged on Thursday, the number of those cured has reached 15,612.

Nine more micro containment zones

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday declared nine more micro containment zones in the city. As many as 14 were declared on November 19.

The areas are in Sectors 15 (Houses No. 281 and 284), 20 (346, 348, 350, 352 and 354), 37D (3401-3409), 38A (176-181), 40A (328-334), 42C (2323-2326), 45C (2163-2166), 46C (3208-3211) and 51A (117-118).

UT adviser Manoj Parida said regular screening and monitoring of the areas will continue and frequent sanitisation will be conducted. Residents have been advised to strictly maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene.

157 cases in Mohali, 2 deaths in P’kula

Mohali district on Thursday reported 157 fresh cases and no death. The infection tally has risen to 14,929, with 1,753 cases still active. As many as 12,903 patients have recovered, including five discharged on Thursday, and 273 have died.

In Panchkula, a 75-year-old man from Sector 21 and a 65-year-old man from Kalka died, taking the district’s toll to 127. The 26 new cases included one health worker.

Of 8,480 case so far, 462 are active while 7,891 patients have been cured and discharged.