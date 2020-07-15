Eight deaths, 288 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday reported 288 fresh Covid-19 infections and eight deaths. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has reached 8,799 and death toll 221, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Six patients, four from Ludhiana, two from Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and one Sangrur died, while 73 persons, including 61 from Ludhiana tested positive of Covid-19. According to the health department, the positive patients include a DSP, four cops form Mullapur police station and a computer operator from at Moti Nagar police station. Besides, five health care workers, including one from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) contracted the infection.

Two Amritsar Covid-19 patients died during treatment. Besides, 11 fresh cases were reported in the district, of which eight are fresh community transmission cases and three are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. Six fresh cases were reported in Pathankot district.

A 55-year-old woman died of coronavirus, while 36 tested positive in Patiala district. Of the total cases, 12 are from Patiala city, eight from Rajpura, five from Samana, three from Nabha and seven from different villages across the district.

Phillaur deputy superintendent of police, eight employees of Regional Transport Authority, five ITBP personnel among 96 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar district.

Six persons, including three doctors of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, tested positive for the virus.

Besides, 19 people, including six constables of Border Security Force (BSF), contracted infection in Ferozepur, five in Bathinda and three in Fazilka.

Mohali reported 12 fresh cases, of which 4 are nurses of a charitable hospital.