Eight deaths, 410 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab

With 410 more people contracting the virus, the number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab went up to 10,510 on Monday. The state also reported eight deaths, taking the toll to 262.

A 56-year-old woman of Bahadurpur village under the Longowal health block of Sangrur succumbed to the virus Government Medical College Patiala. Besides, 48 people, including Lehra DSP and 24 contracted the infection.

Moga district reported one death and 18 fresh cases. Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur said that a 66-year-old Moga resident, who was suffering from cardiac ailment, died at Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. Besides, 12 persons tested positive in Faridkot.

A 62-year-old man of Sultanwind village and 28 more people tested positive for the virus in Amritsar district.

In Gurdaspur, two persons died while seven contracted the infection.

Fifty-nine persons tested for Covid-19 in three districts of Doaba region, including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. Twenty-seven people each tested positive in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Similarly, five persons tested positive for the virus in Kapurthala district.

A superintendent of police in Ferozepur and 44 others tested positive for coronavirus in three districts of south Malwa region. Bathinda reported 29 cases and Ferozepur four.

In Patiala, 65 more persons contracted the virus, taking the district’s tally to 1,046. Of the fresh cases, 40 are from Patiala city, 12 from Rajpura, one each from Nabha and Samana and 11 others from different villages across the district.