Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Eight deaths, 532 more cases reported in J&K

Eight deaths, 532 more cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eight deaths and 532 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 91,861.Officials said...

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eight deaths and 532 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 91,861.

Officials said 355 people tested positive in Kashmir and 177 in Jammu. Five fatalities were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu, which took the UT’s death toll to 1,438.

The number of patients who have recovered from Covid reached 82,858 in Jammu and Kashmir after 639 people (376 in Kashmir and 263 in Jammu) recovered. The recovery is 90%, the highest so far.

There are 7,565 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the total deaths so far, 960 were reported in Kashmir and 478 in Jammu. For the past week there has been a continuous drop in active cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu district at 102, and in Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 124 people tested positive.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18, 665 cases and 344 deaths followed by Jammu district with 16,905 cases and 249 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
Oct 25, 2020 20:23 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 19:11 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Kishan, Suryakumar take charge after de Kock falls
Oct 25, 2020 20:18 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

Oscar-winning movie Parasite-themed pregnancy announcement wows people
Oct 25, 2020 20:20 IST
PM Modi greets Ramkalawan on his historic win in Seychelles prez polls
Oct 25, 2020 20:11 IST
‘There should be a debate on Uniform Civil Code’: Dattatreya Hosabale
Oct 25, 2020 20:11 IST
GST officials arrest 1 person for trading in fake invoice, generating ITC worth Rs 52.19 crore 
Oct 25, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.