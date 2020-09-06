Sections
Eight IAS officers get additional charge of various posts in HP

Decision taken as some officers are in home quarantine

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday handed over additional charges of various posts to eight Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with immediate effect due to home quarantine and isolation period of some officers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional chief secretary (forests) Sanjay Gupta will be holding the dual charge as additional chief secretary (printing and stationery, animal husbandry and fisheries). Additional chief secretary (home, vigilance and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) Manoj Kumar will hold the dual charge of additional chief secretary (industries) while Prabodh Saxena, who is the additional chief secretary (MPP, power and NCES) will also be chairman of Himachal State Electricity Board, Shimla.

Principal secretary (agriculture and tribal development) Onkar Chand Sharma will hold dual charge of principal secretary (Jal Shakti Vibhag and horticulture) while secretary (ayurveda and YSS) Ajay Kumar Sharma will also be secretary (social justice and empowerment), Shimla.

Managing director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shimla, Manasi Sahay Thakur will also hold additional charge of director, food civil supplies and consumer affairs.



HPMC managing director Debasweta Banik will hold additional charge of director, horticulture and special secretary (forest and industries) while managing director, HP Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, Shimla, Neeraj Kumar will also be special secretary (industries).

Officers under home quarantine/isolation

Additional chief secretary (MPP, Power and NCES) and chairman, HP State Electricity Board Ltd, Shimla, Ram Subhag Singh, additional chief secretary (social justice and empowerment, printing and stationery, animal husbandry and fisheries) Nisha Singh, secretary (Jal Shakti Vibhag and horticulture) and director, horticulture, Amitabh Avasthi and special secretary (industries) and director (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) Abid Hussain Sadiq are under home quarantine/isolation period.

