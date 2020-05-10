Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Eight people discharged in Mohali; 7 from Jawaharpur, one from surrounding area

After their 14-day quarantine period ended, they were allowed to go home

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:19 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Seven people from Jawaharpur village and one from its surrounding Shaktinagar area returned home after fully recovering from Covid-19 and undergoing the mandatory quarantine period, on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said they were first admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and after recovering, shifted to the Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi as a precautionary measure. After their 14-day quarantine period ended, they were allowed to go home.

