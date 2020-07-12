Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Eight PG courses at four govt colleges in Chandigarh may be discontinued from next academic session

Eight PG courses at four govt colleges in Chandigarh may be discontinued from next academic session

The recommendation was made by a committee of the UT higher education department earlier this year to rationalise staff and resources at government colleges in the city

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:15 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Fresh admissions into eight postgraduate courses at four government colleges in Chandigarh may be discontinued from the 2020-21 academic session.

The recommendation was made by a committee of the UT higher education department earlier this year to rationalise staff and resources at government colleges in the city.

The courses that may be discontinued are Punjabi MA-I, MA history and MA (IT) at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42; MA sociology, public administration and MA-I fine arts at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, and MA Hindi at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. At Regional Institute of English (RIE), Sector 32, the committee has suggested to take no new students in MA English for the next session.

According to sources, the committee observed that for most of these courses, the enrolment is 40-50% against the sanctioned strength. The principals have been given a proforma and they need to give an undertaking that they will not demand more resources if they want to run these courses for the next academic session.



Out of around 450 sanctioned teaching posts, around 100 are vacant at government colleges in Chandigarh.

The education department has already held discussions with college principals and the process is likely to be finalised in coming weeks. The higher education department is likely to hold a meeting with college principals before making a final decision.

Director of higher education, Chandigarh, Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, said, “We are rationalising resources keeping in mind vacant posts and the situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The students will not face any loss and they might be admitted to other colleges in the city.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.