Eight SHOs reshuffled in Chandigarh

In all 12 cops transferred, including 10 inspectors and two sub-inspectors

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a major reshuffle, the Chandigarh Police have transferred 10 inspectors, including eight station house officers (SHOs), besides two sub-inspectors.

Among inspectors, Baldev Kumar, SHO, Sector 34, has been moved to the traffic wing. Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sector 11, will take his place, who in turn has been replaced by Ranjodh Singh, SHO, Sector 36. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh has been transferred from the traffic wing to the Sector 36 police station as the SHO.

Paramjit Kaur, SHO, Sector 31, has been transferred to the police lines, and has been replaced by Narinder Singh, SHO, Sector 26. Jasbir Singh, SHO, Sarangpur, is the new SHO, Sector 26. In his place, Lakhbir Singh, SHO, IT Park, has been moved to Sarangpur.

Malkiat Singh has been shifted from the traffic wing to Sector 19 as the SHO, in place of Shadi Lal, who has been moved to the IT Park police station.

Meanwhile, SI Ravdeep Singh is now the in-charge of police post, Sector 24, and SI Sarita Roy has been transferred to the Sector-36 police station.

