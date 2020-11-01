Eight succumb to Covid in Himachal

Eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Himachal on Sunday, taking the death toll to 320, officials said.

The virus claimed three people in Shimla, two in Chamba and one person each died in Solan, Kullu and Kangra district. Meanwhile, 205 more people tested positive, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 22,264, of which 2,973 cases are active cases.

As many as 102 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 18,940 people have recovered in the state.

Of the new cases, 57 were reported in Shimla , 28 in Kullu, 25 in Solan, 22 in Una, 18 in Kangra, 14 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, 12 in Mandi, eight in Lahaul-Spiti, five in Sirmaur and two cases in Chamba district.

With 3,658 , Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra (3,099), Mandi (3,037), Shimla (2,555), Sirmaur (2,284), Una (1,573), Kullu (1,578), Bilaspur (1,298), Hamirpur (1,249), Chamba (1,151), Lahaul-Spiti (395) and Kinnaur (387) .