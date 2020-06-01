Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Eight test positive for Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur village, district tally touches 129

Eight test positive for Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur village, district tally touches 129

So far, 25 people of Nangli Jalalpur village have tested positive for the virus; village declared containment zone

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 16:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Hoshiarpur

On verbal instructions of the district magistrate, Dasuya sub divisional magistrate Jyoti Bala had asked the police to seal the area on May 30, when there were 15 cases in the village. (Representational Image/HT File)

After eight people tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, Nangli Jalapur village was declared a containment zone.

So far, 25 people of the village, all of whom had come in contact with a 37-year-old who succumbed to the disease on May 17, have tested positive for the virus.

On verbal instructions of the district magistrate, Dasuya sub divisional magistrate Jyoti Bala had asked the police to seal the area on May 30, when there were 15 cases in the village.

Nine adjoining villages of Salempur, Rara, Awan, Bhulpur, Jalal Nangal, Bassi Bohra, Ghoreshah, Pindi Khair and Akbarpur (Kapurthala district) have also come under the containment zone.



All entry and exit points have been sealed.

Nodal officer Sailesh Kumar said medical teams had been deputed to conduct door-to-door survey and screen suspected Covid-19 patients.

So far, the district has recorded 129 Covid-19 cases and five deaths.

