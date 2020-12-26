Elderly man mowed down by truck in Ludhiana

An elderly man died after being hit by a speeding truck at Gill Road on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Kirpal Singh, 71, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar. An eye witness said that as Kirpal was walking towards ATI College, when he was hit by the speeding truck from behind.

The victim died on the spot. Due to dense fog, the driver escaped with the truck. As soon as they received information, cops from Division Number 6 police station rushed to the spot and started investigation.

A case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and police is scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.