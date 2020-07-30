Elderly woman held for thrashing, tying grandson to tree in Ludhiana

Sections
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

An elderly woman was arrested on Thursday for thrashing her 9-year-old grandson and tying him to a tree.

The accused has been identified as Badami Devi, 60, a native of of Khushi Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, currently living in Neechi Mangli village, Ludhiana.

The victim has been admitted to ESIC hospital and injury reports are awaited.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, SHO at Focal Point police station said that Jaswinder Singh of Premium Complex lodged a complaint that Devi used to thrash her daughter’s son, Ansh, and chain him to a tree under direct sunlight.



On Tuesday, when the woman thrashed the boy again and chained him to the tree, Singh informed police. The locals rescued the child and rushed him to the hospital. The woman managed to escape but was arrested from her relative’s house in Kohara-Sahnewal road on Thursday.

An FIR was registered under Sections 323(voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act at Focal Point police station.

