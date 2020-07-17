Elderly woman’s purse snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 34

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a 74-year-old woman’s purse in Sector 34 on Thursday night.

The victim, Manjit Kaur, told the police that she was returning from the local gurdwara around 10pm. When she reached near House Number 1230, Sector 34C, two men on a motorcycle snatched her purse and sped away.

She claimed her purse contained an ATM card, Rs 1,000 in cash, a mobile phone and some documents. A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.