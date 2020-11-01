Elect my candidate, this govt will fall: OP Chautala

Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said that the BJP-JJP government will fall if his party, Indian National Lok Dal, wins the Baroda bypoll.

Addressing a rally at Baroda village, Chautala also promised ₹5,400 old-age pension when his party is in power. He said the constituency has 54 villages and Haryana will complete its 54 years of formation on November 1. “I promise old-age pension of ₹5,400 per month when my party is voted to power. I will fight against the BJP and Congress till my last breath. If you elect my candidate, the BJP-JJP government will fall,” he said.

Bhim Army chief extends support to INLD

Chautala was accompanied by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who also addressed the rally in support of INLD candidate Joginder Singh Malik. Azad said the BJP government was determined to destroy the poor and farming community.

“Chhotu Ram had said that we would have to stand by our community. You all belong to the farming community and you should sow a good seed (Abhay Singh) in politics. Abhay is the only leader who can improve the condition of the state after becoming the chief minister. The Congress had also created hurdles for former Prime Minister Charan Singh,” he said.

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala slammed both the BJP and the Congress. “The Union government brought three laws to destroy farmers. The then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had also brought anti-farmer bills but they failed to pass them as their alliance partners opposed them. Deepender Hooda had also supported the laws introduced by the UPA government in 2012 and, now, he is opposing these laws. Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had also opposed the bills which were tabled by the UPA and, now, when he is the Prime Minister, he brought these bills to destroy the farming community,” he said.