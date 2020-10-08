Elections of Panjab University Teachers’ Association begin on October 8

With the permission of deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar finally granted, the teachers of Panjab University (PU) will begin casting their votes on Thursday to elect the office bearers of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA).

Over 600 teachers hold suffrage in this election, earlier scheduled for September 25 and 26. On Thursday, polling will be held in four slots, from 8.30am onwards, at the English Auditorium and the Evening Auditorium, and end at 5.30pm.

On Friday, Day 2 of polling (9am to 1pm at English Auditorium), an annual general body meeting will be held and results will be declared.

Two-cornered contest

The Sidhu-Khalid group will be contesting against the Mritunjay-Naura group, which is backed by the syndicate’s Goyal group. Mohammed Khalid of the department of evening studies will be contesting for the post of president against Mritunjay Kumar, who was the vice-president of PUTA for 2019-2020.

For the post of vice-president, Amit Chauhan of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has been fielded by the Khalid group against Supinder Kaur of the Mritunjay group.

SOPs for elections

The polling schedule will be staggered over two days, with time slots for voting groups of teachers. Wearing masks will be mandatory and every individual will undergo thermal screening at entry points. Two different venues have been selected for polling and voters are advised to bring their own pens; gloves will be provided to all.

The voters will need to comply with social distancing norms. The services of professional consultants had been procured for complete sanitisation and other precautions at venues. Those who tested positive for Covid-19, or are awaiting reports, or have been quarantined have been requested to refrain from voting.