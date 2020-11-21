Elevated road project: Traffic gridlocks drive residents up the wall in Ludhiana

Residents say it takes 20-30 minutes to cover the 1.5-km stretch in front of the mini-secretariat from Aarti Chowk. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

As the Samrala Chowk-Ferozepur Road elevated road project is moving further towards Bharat Nagar chowk, the commuters are left in the lurch having to face massive traffic jams on one of the busiest stretches in the city.

After Bhai Bala Chowk, the traffic light-point in front of the mini secretariat has become a major bottleneck for traffic movement.

The misplaced priorities of the traffic police are also adding to the harassment of the commuters as instead of streamlining the traffic, they are busy challaning vehicles.

Sunny Saini, a school teacher, said that the traffic police should take measures to end the harassment of commuters. “Due to the elevated road project, the width of the road has shortened and it takes 20 minutes to half an hour to cover the 1.5-km stretch in front of the mini-secretariat from Aarti Chowk during peak hours. And then there is fear of being caught by the police at a light-point. Instead of challaning the vehicles, police should manage the traffic,” he said.

Another commuter said that traffic cops deliberately ambushed vehicles that incidentally jumped a light during peak hours and were not bothered about helping stranded commuters.

Construction adding to air pollution: residents

Anuj Kumar, a resident of Dugri, said that the construction was causing a lot of air pollution. “Plumes of smoke and dust can be witnessed even from a distance. Commuters, pedestrians and those traveling on two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws are forced to inhale them. The authorities should tell the construction company to spray water to settle the dust and immediately construct a slip-road to ease traffic jams.”

The 12.951-km elevated road is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from octroi post on Ferozepur Road (NH 95) to Samrala Chowk. The work on the project was taken in hand in October 2017 with the target to complete it in 30 months (by April 2020), followed by 48 months of maintenance by the construction agency.

When contacted, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “We are holding a meeting with the representatives of the construction company and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday to discuss the issues being faced by the commuters. On the other hand, traffic cops have already been instructed to streamline traffic on priority basis so that commuters are not harassed.”