Home / Chandigarh / Eleven Panjab University scientists among India's top 2%: Stanford study

The subject-wise analysis has been conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, and the database has been published in the journal PLOS Biology

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Eleven scientists of Panjab University have featured in the world ranking of top 2% scientists in India, the varsity stated in a release on Sunday.

The subject-wise analysis has been conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, and the database has been published in the journal PLOS Biology on October 16. The Stanford team has created a database of over 1 lakh top scientists of the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators, such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator.

From the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof (emeritus) SK Kulkarni, VR Sinha, Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Kanwaljit Chopra and Indu Pal Kaur made it to the list.

Professor (emeritus) Satya Prakash and MM Aggarwal from the physics department along with Harminder Pal Singh and Harsh Nayyar from the botany department have also been featured.

From the University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Sushil Kumar Kansal has made the cut, besides Kewal Krishan of the anthropology department.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar congratulated the scientists for bringing laurels to the university.

