Embrace your heroes early on, sports columnist Joy Bhattacharjya tells students

The online session was organised under the theme ‘What does it take to be a champion’.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bhattacharjya (right) addressing the Chitakara University through videoconferencing on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Renowned author and sports columnist Joy Bhattacharjya on Saturday addressed the students of Chitkara University through a virtual session on Saturday.

During his virtual address, he said, “Champions start taking shape in schools and colleges itself when students have heroes within their schools that inspire them to no end. We need to identify, celebrate and embrace our heroes in early years. Our children need heroes in their schools and colleges to inspire them to make it big.”

He said 90% of Indian schools need to have a full-time sports teacher who can actually give his 100% to the students and unleash and channelise their spirits.



Growing hunger and urge to make it big and compete globally is the reason that more and more sporting stars are emerging from hinterland and slums, he said.

Bhattacharjya exhorted the students to explore careers in sports like golf, distance running, tennis etc.

Stating that one must seek inspiration from the champions who take both victory and defeat in their stride with same elan, he also dwelled upon the importance of being a team player as a vital key to success.

