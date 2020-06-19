Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Employees cannot claim right in official accommodation post retirement: HC

Employees cannot claim right in official accommodation post retirement: HC

The high court dismissed a plea of a former Panjab University employee who had submitted that his retiral dues have not been released and therefore, he cannot be directed to hand over the vacant possession of the accommodation given to him while in service

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday said that an employer provides accommodation so as to make it convenient for its employees to work and an employee cannot claim any right in the official accommodation particularly when he/she is no more in service.

The high court dismissed a plea of a former Panjab University employee who had submitted that his retiral dues have not been released and therefore, he cannot be directed to hand over the vacant possession of the accommodation given to him while in service. He retired in August 2018, when he did not vacate the premises by September 2019, the varsity slapped a notice to vacate the same or face eviction proceedings.

Varsity had told the court that the petitioner himself is guilty as he has not submitted “No Dues Certificates” from the estate cell and the rent recovery cell. “The total retiral dues to which the petitioner is entitled to is ₹21,97,012, whereas his liabilities including various orders of attachment passed by the executing courts come to ₹39,36,980,” the court was told adding that he was entitled to retain accommodation for a period of three months after his retirement.

The court dismissing his plea observing that petitioner has failed come up with a rule or instructions entitling a retired employee to withhold the delivery of possession of the official accommodation in the absence of settlement of the retiral dues.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to prepare plan to tackle governance challenges in wake of Covid-19
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Comedians, meant to be entertainers, are now truth tellers: Kenny Sebastian
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Admin to hand out certificates to those who test negative for antigen tests
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
Delhi L-G orders mandatory 5 day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.