Encounter underway in Pulwama

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parigam village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Woman injured in Pak shelling in Kathua

Pakistani Rangers opened fire and shelled border out posts (BoPs) and hamlets along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, leaving a woman injured, officials said on Thursday.

The Pakistani troops targeted several BoPs and few hamlets in Manyari, Sapwal and Karol Krishna on late Wednesday night, prompting an effective retaliation by the BSF, the officials said.



In the exchange of fire, which continued till this morning, one woman suffered injuries at Manyari village, they said. The shelling has triggered panic among border residents.

“We have been facing heavy firing and shelling each night. It has become a regular feature”, Manyari resident Kuldeep said.

“Two shells exploded in our compound and one woman family member suffered splinter injuries”, Kuldeep said.

Several houses and structures have suffered damage in the shelling, he added.

