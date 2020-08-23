Enrolment for Covid vaccine trials at Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin soon

The Serum Institute of India is conducting the Phase 3 clinical trials for the adenovirus-based Covid-19 vaccine developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. (HT FILE)

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is expected to roll out the advertisement for enrolment of healthy individuals for Covid-19 vaccine trials in the next two weeks.

The decks will be cleared once the agreement between PGIMER and the sponsor agencies will be signed and a virtual site inspection will take place.

Principal investigator of the project, professor Madhu Gupta, said, “The advertisement will be out in the next two weeks for the recruitment of volunteers through the official PGIMER website.”

The eligibility criteria is that candidates must be above 18 years of age and should not have contracted the coronavirus disease. The PGIMER is planning to enrol volunteers from Chandigarh itself so they can be called easily whenever the institute requires them for follow up.

Those who are not eligible include people with acute illnesses with or without fever at the time of study; a history of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 disease in household contacts or close workplace contacts; seropositivity (antibodies) to Sars-Cov-2; history of or currently positive for Sars-Cov-2 confirmed by real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test; history of severe allergic reactions after previous vaccinations or hypersensitivity to any component of study vaccines; any confirmed or suspected condition with impaired/altered function of immune system; and pregnant women.

Professor Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said the protocol had been cleared by the institute’s ethics committee and there will be a participation of around 250 individuals.

The institute will assess immunogenicity along with the safety of the vaccine.

The Serum Institute of India is conducting the Phase 3 clinical trials for the adenovirus-based Covid-19 vaccine developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. PGIMER is among the 17 sites across the country to participate in the second and third phases of human clinical trials of Covishield.