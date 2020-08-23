Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Enrolment for Covid vaccine trials at Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin soon

Enrolment for Covid vaccine trials at Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin soon

PGIMER is among the 17 sites across the country to participate in the second and third phases of human clinical trials of Covishield.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Serum Institute of India is conducting the Phase 3 clinical trials for the adenovirus-based Covid-19 vaccine developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. (HT FILE)

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is expected to roll out the advertisement for enrolment of healthy individuals for Covid-19 vaccine trials in the next two weeks.

The decks will be cleared once the agreement between PGIMER and the sponsor agencies will be signed and a virtual site inspection will take place.

Principal investigator of the project, professor Madhu Gupta, said, “The advertisement will be out in the next two weeks for the recruitment of volunteers through the official PGIMER website.”

The eligibility criteria is that candidates must be above 18 years of age and should not have contracted the coronavirus disease. The PGIMER is planning to enrol volunteers from Chandigarh itself so they can be called easily whenever the institute requires them for follow up.



Those who are not eligible include people with acute illnesses with or without fever at the time of study; a history of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 disease in household contacts or close workplace contacts; seropositivity (antibodies) to Sars-Cov-2; history of or currently positive for Sars-Cov-2 confirmed by real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test; history of severe allergic reactions after previous vaccinations or hypersensitivity to any component of study vaccines; any confirmed or suspected condition with impaired/altered function of immune system; and pregnant women.

Professor Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, said the protocol had been cleared by the institute’s ethics committee and there will be a participation of around 250 individuals.

The institute will assess immunogenicity along with the safety of the vaccine.

The Serum Institute of India is conducting the Phase 3 clinical trials for the adenovirus-based Covid-19 vaccine developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. PGIMER is among the 17 sites across the country to participate in the second and third phases of human clinical trials of Covishield.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vigilance to wait for HP govt’s nod to probe minister’s land deals, oppn mounts pressure
Aug 23, 2020 00:43 IST
22 IPS officers shifted in Himachal
Aug 23, 2020 00:41 IST
Monsoon in Ludhiana: With a week left, August still 32% deficient
Aug 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Kangra Cong leaders bury the hatchet; draw up plan to corner govt
Aug 23, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.