‘Ensure dhabas, tyre repair shops are open in Haryana’

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday directed additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) to ensure that dhabas, tyre repair and spare parts shops are opened on national highways and main roads across the state.

During a video conference with the representatives of Goods Transport Unions, ADCs-cum-secretaries and Regional Transport Authority(RTA) of all districts, Sharma said that a schedule should be prepared for dhabas, tyre repair and spare parts shops to resume operations.

He added that due to the lockdown the state government had decided that the vehicle fitness permit, driving license and other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, which were earlier valid till February 1, 2020, will now be considered valid till June 30, 2020.

He said shops selling seeds, pesticides and repair of agricultural implements have been opened throughout the state.

“Similarly, tyre repair shops should also be opened in all districts, whether inside or outside the city, as they also fall in the category of essential commodities,” he said.

He said all goods-carrying vehicles are allowed to ply except those carrying prohibited items like liquor.

Anurag Rastogi, principal secretary, transport department, said that a system would be developed to provide movement passes to drivers so that they can get their vehicles back which were left at dhabas and petrol pumps due to lockdown.