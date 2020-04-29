Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Ensure dhabas, tyre repair shops are open in Haryana’

‘Ensure dhabas, tyre repair shops are open in Haryana’

Shops selling seeds, pesticides and repair of agricultural implements have been opened throughout the state.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday directed additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) to ensure that dhabas, tyre repair and spare parts shops are opened on national highways and main roads across the state.

During a video conference with the representatives of Goods Transport Unions, ADCs-cum-secretaries and Regional Transport Authority(RTA) of all districts, Sharma said that a schedule should be prepared for dhabas, tyre repair and spare parts shops to resume operations.

He added that due to the lockdown the state government had decided that the vehicle fitness permit, driving license and other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, which were earlier valid till February 1, 2020, will now be considered valid till June 30, 2020.

He said shops selling seeds, pesticides and repair of agricultural implements have been opened throughout the state.



“Similarly, tyre repair shops should also be opened in all districts, whether inside or outside the city, as they also fall in the category of essential commodities,” he said.

He said all goods-carrying vehicles are allowed to ply except those carrying prohibited items like liquor.

Anurag Rastogi, principal secretary, transport department, said that a system would be developed to provide movement passes to drivers so that they can get their vehicles back which were left at dhabas and petrol pumps due to lockdown.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Covid-19 victim ACP Kohli’s son to be appointed as sub-inspector in Punjab Police
Apr 29, 2020 22:39 IST
Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’ - UEFA medical committee
Apr 29, 2020 22:34 IST
4 lakh intoxicating pills smuggled from Delhi in parcel train seized in Amritsar
Apr 29, 2020 22:32 IST
Mamata hints at continuing with Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.