Home / Chandigarh / Ensure no migrant goes hungry, walks back home: Capt to DCs

The CM also urged the migrants not to panic assuring them that the state government would make sure that they will be assisted by the Punjab government in their return back home

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab CM directed the DCs to ensure that the labourers are provided with food and water till they leave Punjab.f (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) and district police chiefs to ensure that no migrant is forced to walk home to any other state in the country, or to remain hungry while in Punjab.

Any migrant found walking on the road should be transported by bus by the police to the nearest place from where he can board a train or bus to his native state, the CM directed the DCs and the police officials, even as the 300th Shramik Special train left the state carrying migrants to Uttar Pradesh. Till they leave Punjab, they should be provided food and water, the CM directed the officials.

Amarinder said more than 10 lakh persons have registered on the state portal for outbound movement from Punjab. The state government has undertaken a massive validation exercise of all registered persons by making individual phone calls to re-ascertain whether or not they are keen to return to their native states. “This is being done in view of the fact that, in the past 3-4 days, around two-thirds of the industrial units in the state have commenced operations after the easing of restrictions, following which the number of persons keen to travel out of Punjab has reduced considerably,” he said, terming it a welcome sign.



However, the state government would continue to ply trains to the states concerned till such time persons evince desire to return home, said Amarinder, adding that the state government has had already paid Rs 20 crore to railways for free travel of migrant workers to their respective states following its decision in April month to provide them free travel and food.

