Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Enthralling performances mark folk dance show at Tagore Theatre

Enthralling performances mark folk dance show at Tagore Theatre

Artists from Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat and J&K showcased the tribal and folk dances of their respective states.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Folk dancers perform during ‘Lok Utsav’, a cultural programme held at Tagore Theatre on Friday. (HT Photo)

North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, organised Lok Utsav at Tagore Theatre here on Friday wherein folk dancers from Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat and J&K showcased the tribal and folk dances of their respective states.

The programme was opened by BJP general secretary Dinesh Kumar and Kathak maestro Shobha Koser was the guest of honour. Sanjeev Shaad hosted the entire show.

Led by Panchali Debberma, Agartala artists presented Mamita, the folk dance of Tripura, as the opening performance. The dancers from Odisha staged Sambalpuri, a dance routine performed on the occasion of Durga Puja.

As the team from Guwahati weaved magic with Bihu, the folk-dance form of Assam, the girls from Srinagar showcased the famous ‘Rouf’ of Jammu and Kashmir. The team from Jamnagar (Gujarat) presented Siddi Dhamal.

Among other traditional dance forms of the states included Badhai from Madhya Pradesh, Mathuri of Telangana, Lavni from Maharashtra, Phaag and Ghoomar of Haryana and Bhangra and Luddi from Punjab.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Farmers to intensify stir if Jan 4 talks not fruitful
by HT Correspondent
All eyes are now on Mumbai civic body polls: Congress chalks out road map
by Surendra P Gangan
Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors
by HT Correspondent
Two bars found serving liquor without licence in Chandigarh’s Sector 9
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.