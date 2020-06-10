Ex-ADGP’s sub-inspector son booked for cruelty against wife in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Goraya police have booked Aditya Sharma, a sub-inspector (SI) with the state police, for cruelty and outraging modesty of a woman on the complaint of his wife. Sharma is son of former additional director general of police (ADGP), Ishwar Chandra, who died in December 2019.

Goraya station house officer (SHO) Kewal Singh said the according to the FIR lodged by the complainant, the accused had been torturing and abusing her since their marriage in February this year. She also alleged that Sharma held her responsible for the death of his father.

The victim first approached the police after another such episode of domestic violence on May 26 and 27, when she claimed to be injured in the head, back, shoulder and left arm. She has also said in her complaint that, initially, the ASI posted at Rurka police post of Goraya refused to get her medically examined. The complaint was finally lodged on June 1.

“After the complaint, we sent a police team to Sharma’s house with a notice asking him to join investigation, but he was not found at home. Our inquiry has found that Sharma, who is posted in Patiala district, thrashed his wife, and also abused and defamed her,” the SHO added.

A case has been registered under Sharma under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty); 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman); 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) at Goraya police station, after legal opinion from district attorney Paramjit Singh Kahlon.